NFL

Browns' Anthony Walker: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Walker (knee) was back at practice Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Walker's return from a knee injury sustained Aug. 2 was the good news defensively, but the Browns had their share of bad news on that side of the ball. Myles Garrett was held out due to a hamstring injury and Denzel Ward missed a third straight practice with an undisclosed injury, though he did wear a long sleeve on his right leg. Walker, who participated in individual drills but not team sessions, is expected to start at middle linebacker and will wear the green dot on his helmet as the defensive signal-caller. During this absence Jacob Phillips filled in.

www.cbssports.com

