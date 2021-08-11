The Ultimate Fighter 29 video: Brian Ortega brings out enormous snakes to prank Alexander Volkanovski
The season isn’t over yet, but Brian Ortega looks to have a comfortable lead on the scorecards in his prank war with Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski and Ortega are currently serving as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 29 ahead of Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against Ortega at UFC 266 on Sept. 25 and they developed a healthy rivalry during the filming of the show.www.mmafighting.com
