Oklahoma County Jail death makes eight in 2021 — investigation begins

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — A heart attack may be the cause of the eighth death of a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail in 2021.

While being escorted by a detention officer Tuesday about 9:40 a.m. to the video hearing room in the Jail, the officer noticed that Jimmy Bedford (DOB 1-27-1967) did not seem to be doing well and took him to the medical unit to be examined according to Mark Opgrande with the Jail.

Jimmy Bedford (DOB 1-27-61) who died Aug. 10, 2021 in Jail custody. (provided)

While there, Bedford went into cardiac arrest and the medical staff started CPR and called for an ambulance.

After they arrived at the jail, paramedics continued to administer CPR as they transported him to Saint Anthony Hospital. Once there, Bedford died and a physician declared him dead around 12:15 p.m.

Bedford’s is the eighth detainee death in 2021.

He was booked into the Jail on July 30, 2021

The Detention Center Special Investigations Unit will carry out the investigation of the circumstances leading up to Bedford’s death.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination about the cause of death.

Last Updated August 10, 2021

