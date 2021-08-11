Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook; Will THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds over 35 mph are still likely through 845 PM in parts of central and southern Cook County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Indiana.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Cook County, IL
State
Indiana State
County
Will County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. troops arrive in Afghan capital to assist evacuations

KABUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country's second- and third-biggest cities. The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),

Comments / 0

Community Policy