Heat Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT /NOON CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT /noon CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat advisory conditions are expected again Thursday.