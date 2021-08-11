Cancel
Lawmakers: Continuing Cuomo impeachment probe would be all about accountability

By Morgan McKay
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement rocked the New York State Capitol Tuesday. Lawmakers were taken aback by the news that New York’s third-term governor would be stepping down in 14 days, but say they still believe there needs to be accountability. “I was kind of in disbelief,” Assemblywoman Mary Beth...

spectrumlocalnews.com

