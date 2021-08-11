Severe Weather Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MANITOWOC COUNTY At 820 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Creeks, or 11 miles northeast of Manitowoc, moving east at 20 mph. Trees were reported to be down in Manitowoc. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Two Creeks, Two Rivers, Mishicot, Point Beach State Park, Fisherville, Point Beach Nuclear Plant and Shoto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH