Lake County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY At 825 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogden Dunes to Schererville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, Whiting and New Chicago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

