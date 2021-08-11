Street of Dreams-inspired patio ideas: ‘Even a small space can be a luxurious extension of your home’

Vinyl plank flooring can be installed over existing flooring without needing to be glued or nailed down since it snaps together edge to edge. It’s common to use vinyl plank flooring as a faux wood floor option. Since it can be reinforced with urethane, it’s scratch- and stain-resistant. According to HomeAdvisor, the cost to install vinyl plank flooring ranges between $881 and $3,336, with the national average at $2,029. Vinyl plank flooring costs approximately $2.50 to $5 per square foot, and luxury vinyl plank flooring costs between $5 and $12 per square foot. Vinyl plank flooring is considerably more expensive than other vinyl sheet flooring that can run from $0.50 to $2 per square foot. Vinyl flooring professionals typically charge around $36 per hour, or $3 to $10 per square foot for labor, not including the materials needed for the project. Many homeowners choose to install vinyl flooring一whether it is vinyl planks, sheet, or tile一because it’s water-resistant, low maintenance, cost-effective, durable, long-lasting, and comfortable underfoot.