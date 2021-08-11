8/10/21: Open Game Thread

When the Mariners signed Marco Gonzales to a four-year contract extension in early 2020, the club put in writing what has steadily become more evident since Marco’s arrival to the team in mid-2017: the Mariners believe in Marco on the mound; they believe in his role as a team leader; and they’re committed to him for the long haul, as the team comes out of this rebuilding period and into (hopefully) more winning ways. As Félix’s career waned and then ended in Seattle, the Mariners transitioned Marco to that role, handing him the ball on Opening Day starting in 2018, calling on him to act as a team representative at events like Fan Fest, making him the face of their marketing materials even as the rest of the team’s composition was in flux. No matter what happened, Marco was there.