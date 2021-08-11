8/10/21: Open Game Thread
After an off-day on Monday following a long road trip, the Mariners are back home for the week. As Jake pointed out in the series preview, these next six games against the Rangers—split up only by the Toronto series in-between—are the last chances the Mariners will get to beat up on the AL West’s worst team, and an opportunity to undo some of the damage done in the Wild Card standings by their poor showing against a depleted Yankees squad. Let’s hope Jonah Heim stubs his toe really hard getting out of the shower or something.www.lookoutlanding.com
