You may have heard about animals in the zoo and peoples pets catching COVID-19, now antibodies from the virus have been found in the Michigan deer population. For years now hunters have had to deal with Chronic Wasting Disease found in the Michigan deer herd which has led to a lot of deer dying because of the disease. Some areas of the state where deer herds had CWD so bad, hunters were not allowed to even hunt those areas. Plus you can't eat a deer harvested that has CWD.