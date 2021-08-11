What Kal Penn Learned From Hosting Money Hungry
Host of the Food Network's "Money Hungry" Kal Penn may not be a professional chef, but that does not mean he takes cooking any less seriously, As the actor and TV personality shared on "The Chew," competing on "MasterChef Celebrity" in 2017 definitely brought out the foodie in him. His win is what opened the door for his participation in "Money Hungry," another cooking competition show, which premiered on August 8 (via Food Network). Though Penn is participating in a different capacity than what he's used to, this time as host rather than as a competitor, he says that he's still been learning helpful culinary skills that he now utilizes on his own.www.mashed.com
