Special Weather Statement issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Menominee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Menominee County through 900 PM CDT At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Stephenson, or 25 miles north of Menominee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stephenson around 850 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Gourley, Daggett, Swanson, Nathan and Spalding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH