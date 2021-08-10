Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Where to Stay in New York City in December

nycinsiderguide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember is the perfect time to watch the world’s most famous ball drop at midnight from your own New Year’s Eve NYC Hotel, check into one of our hotels near Rockefeller Center (Rockettes at Radio City, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Ice Skating) or near Central Park for more iconic Ice Skating. We know the summer seems like a silly time to read our Insider Guide to the best December and Holiday Hotels in NYC, but trust us, the time to book is now.

www.nycinsiderguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City#Central Park#Holiday Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy