Where to Stay in New York City in December

December is the perfect time to watch the world’s most famous ball drop at midnight from your own New Year’s Eve NYC Hotel, check into one of our hotels near Rockefeller Center (Rockettes at Radio City, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Ice Skating) or near Central Park for more iconic Ice Skating. We know the summer seems like a silly time to read our Insider Guide to the best December and Holiday Hotels in NYC, but trust us, the time to book is now.