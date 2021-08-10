Cancel
Jordin Sparks Calls Jennifer Hudson “Stunning” as Aretha Franklin in “Respect”

By Jill O'Rourke
talentrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol winner Jordin Sparks showed her support for fellow past contestant Jennifer Hudson this week. Sparks attended the premiere of Hudson’s new movie Respect, calling the performance “moving” and “stunning.”. Hudson plays music icon Aretha Franklin in the biopic, in theaters August 13. It looks like Sparks had a...

