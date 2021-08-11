Cancel
TriMet offering fareless rides to cooling centers for those who cannot afford

KGW
 3 days ago
TriMet will once again be offering fareless rides to cooling centers for those who cannot afford the fare on public transit as another Excessive Heat Warning hits the area starting Wednesday.

The public transit authority has dropped the 100-degree caveat it had instated during the last round of intense heat. Instead, this extends to anyone who cannot afford a ride beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 12 p.m.

Due to the expected triple-digit heat, TriMet warned there may be delays and reduced speeds on the MAX lines. It suggests riders should plan a little extra time and check trimet.org/alerts before traveling.

Through Wednesday

  • MAX Orange and Green lines may be delayed once temperatures climb over 90 degrees.
  • All MAX lines will be delayed at 100 degrees.
  • WES will be delayed at 100 degrees.
  • WES will be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.

Beginning Thursday through at least Saturday, due to the excessive heat and high overnight temperatures

  • All MAX lines will reduce speeds by 10 mph in higher speed areas when temperatures reach 90 degrees. Expect about 15-minute delays.
  • All MAX lines will reduce speeds to no more than 35 mph when temperatures reach 100 degrees. Expect up to 30-minute delays.
  • WES will be delayed at 100 degrees.
  • WES will be replaced by shuttle buses at 105 degrees.

For more information about how extreme heat affects the MAX system, go to trimet.org/hotweather.

