Politics

National conservative coalition in Poland collapses

By cncadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolish Prime Minister Morawiecki (left) and Chairman of the Entente Party Jaroslaw Gowin (2nd from right) in Warsaw last September. Image: Reuters. The ruling coalition in Poland, led by the conservative National Law and Justice Party (PiS), has collapsed. Earlier, Prime Minister Morawiecki sacked the chairman of the Entente Party as deputy head of government.

Mateusz Morawiecki
Poland
Politics
Europe
