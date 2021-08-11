‘Love After Lockup’: Nicolle’s History With Ex Zakk Explained

Nicolle Bradley is extremely torn between two men (and a woman) on this season of Love After Lockup. She was released into Daonte’s arms. However, she has been reluctant to truly give herself to him. He has given her everything she could possibly ask for. Still, it does not seem to be enough. Ultimately, she ended up in the arms (and bed) of her ex-boyfriend, Zakk. This broke Daonte’s heart. So, what is the complete history between Nicolle and Zakk? The duo goes back a very long time, pre-prison.