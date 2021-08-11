Cancel
Giants LG Lemieux practices two weeks after hurting knee

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Less than two weeks after hurting a knee in early in training camp, starting left guard Shane Lemieux is back practicing with the New York Giants. It’s not surprising. The fifth-round draft pick a year ago takes pride in being known as a tough guy...

NFLNew York Post

Giants catch huge break with Shane Lemieux injury

That exhale you heard was from the Giants after learning that Shane Lemieux, their starting left guard, did not sustain a serious knee injury. Coach Joe Judge said Friday morning that “the worst-case scenario has been avoided” after the MRI exam of Lemieux’s knee came back without any ominous results.
NFLNBC Sports

Giants think Shane Lemieux avoided worst-case scenario with knee injury

Giants left guard Shane Lemieux had to be carted off after hurting his knee at Thursday’s practice, which led to thoughts of a season-ending injury for the 2020 fifth-round pick. While the exact nature of Lemieux’s injury isn’t known, it doesn’t sound like the team will be without him for...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants injury report: Shane Lemieux gets encouraging news

It appears that NY Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux’s knee injury is not season-ending, after being carted off from Thursday’s training camp practice. The NY Giants and offensive guard Shane Lemieux appear to have avoided the worst. Lemieux, who was carted off from Thursday’s practice with a knee injury, received...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants’ Shane Lemieux named breakout lineman candidate

At least one NFL analyst sees a bright future for second-year New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux. NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger released his list of breakout lineman candidates for 2021. Lemieux, the former Oregon Duck, was third on Baldinger’s list behind New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton and Cleveland Browns guard Ezra Cleveland.
NFLPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Giants get some good news on injured offensive lineman Shane Lemieux — but might sign a free agent to be safe

The Giants can breathe a sigh of relief — it seems Shane Lemieux’s knee injury isn’t serious. Lemieux suffered a knee injury during practice on Thursday and was carted off the field. Saturday, the Giants found out that the second-year guard will only have to miss “a couple weeks” and no surgery is needed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants training camp, Day 3: Takeaways, including a Shane Lemieux update

New York Giants starting left guard Shane Lemieux, carted off the practice field Thursday morning, appears to have avoided a serious knee injury. “The worst-case scenario looks to have been avoided,” coach Joe Judge said on Friday morning. “We’re happy about that.”. Judge said that Lemieux is “kind of like...
NFLelitesportsny.com

Giants seemingly remaining optimistic about Shane Lemieux injury

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux exited the Giants’ Thursday training camp practice with an apparent knee injury. Not the most ideal piece of news emerged from Giants training camp in East Rutherford Thursday. Second-year player and starting left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off prior to the conclusion of practice...
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants Guard Shane Lemieux Eyes Continued Improvement in Second Season

The Giants got a brief scare when projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux had to be carted off the field with a knee injury in the first week of camp. But the gritty Lemieux, who has been rehabbing the injury, has made rapid progress to where he's been able to be out there on the practice field every day.
