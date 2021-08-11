Cancel
Secretary of State Clears Up Recall Election Confusion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s gubernatorial recall election is fast approaching, ballots will start being mailed out August 16th, 2021. “It is rare it’s only happened twice in our history that we’ve had this kind of election,” says Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber adding it’s unique and important because if Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled there will be no run off election, “you have to get 50 percent plus one to recall the governor and remove him from office but to actually become governor it does not require a majority vote which means we can have a governor, with 40 some odd people, we can have someone who got 20 percent, 15 percent of the vote and becomes governor of the largest state in the union.”

