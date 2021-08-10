Peterborough murder: Man found guilty of Nicholas Bonner death

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in east London.James Markham, 45, was attacked after confronting a group of young people in Chingford on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police said.The force said 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder while another boy, also 14, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Both are in custody at an east London police station.Emergency services were called to the scene in Churchill Terrace at 6.20pm and found Mr Markham with stab injuries.He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. A...