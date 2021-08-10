Cancel
Public Safety

Peterborough murder: Man found guilty of Nicholas Bonner death

Cover picture for the articleA man who "out of the blue" jumped out a car and stabbed someone he was in dispute with over drugs has been found guilty of murder. Tyler Smith, 23, killed Nicholas Bonner, 30, from a single stab wound with a large kitchen knife in Stanground, Peterborough on 5 January.

