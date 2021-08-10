Cancel
‘​Hotel Poseidon’: Fantasia Review

By Wendy Ide
Screendaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Stef Lernous’ nightmarish debut, ’a repulsively compelling one-off’. Dir/scr: Stef Lernous. Belgium. 2021. 89 mins. Dave (Tom Vermeir) has hair that looks as though it was washed in congealed bacon fat and trousers so filthy that they creak when he puts them on. His home, a condemned hotel which closed long ago but still plays host to a stream of outcasts, looks like the aftermath of an environmental catastrophe. Over the course of a day (or perhaps longer — time is a sticky, shapeless thing in Dave’s world), he slips into an increasingly nightmarish hinterland. He witnesses outlandish and macabre scenes, finds himself imprisoned in a glass cube for the amusement of a trio of hard-eyed women, and has to deal with the death of the aunt whose pension bankrolled the hotel. Hallucinatory, hilarious and probably the most toe-curlingly unsavoury film ever made, the debut picture from Stef Lernous is a repulsively compelling one-off.

