AmEx postpones full return to office until October 11

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) has postponed a full return of employees to its offices in the United States until at least Oct. 11 due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The memo, sent...

BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Facebook delays return to office until January

Facebook announced Thursday that it will delay its plan to return U.S. employees to their offices until January because of concerns over the delta variant of the coronavirus. "Our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022." “Data, not dates, is...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amazon: Employees should not return to offices until January

Due to the rapid increase in new infections in the US, the online retailer Amazon is postponing the planned return of its employees to the offices to January. Instead of September 7th, January 3rd, 2022 is now the date from which employees should start coming to the office regularly, as the company explained on Thursday. This also applies to other countries where the return was planned for September.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Target won't require HQ employees to return to office until 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Target told its headquarters employees Friday that they will not be required to return to the office in person until 2022. The Minneapolis-based retailer said in an email to employees that it is pausing its original plans to begin opening teams’ personal floors and workspaces in September to avoid having large group gatherings in the building as it aims for a slower return-to-office rollout amid the delta variant.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

COVID-19 Surge Delays Amazon Return To Office Until 2022

Amazon corporate employees will wait a few more months to return to their offices, after the company announced it will push it back until at least Jan. 3, 2022, after previously targeting September. The move comes amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant has positive cases spiking...
Seattle, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Microsoft will require vaccination, delay office opening until October

SEATTLE — Microsoft will require vaccinations for employees and others in its U.S. buildings beginning next month, it said Aug. 3. The Redmond-based company also moved its planned opening date for U.S. offices to Oct. 4, from the previous target date of Sept. 7. Many large U.S. employers have moved...
Businesswmleader.com

Uber Pushes Office Return to October, Requires Vaccines

(Bloomberg) — Uber Technologies Inc. is postponing its return-to-office date from September to Oct. 25, and has told employees that it could be further delayed depending on the global coronavirus case load. In an email to staff on Thursday, Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said that employees will still...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.

