Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne for seven days

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Wednesday extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 as authorities fight to get on top of the highly infectious Delta variant.

"If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney right now," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

