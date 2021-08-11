Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred forecast to enter Gulf of Mexico

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tropical Storm Fred formed over the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. By Friday and into early next week, heavy rainfall associated with Fred is expected to impact Florida and parts of the Southeast. Scroll down to see the latest tropical forecast models, graphics and National Hurricane Center discussion. Watch the latest forecast video above.

