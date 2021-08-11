Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Seniors who become dizzy soon after standing risk a fall: study

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA symptomless cause of chronic dizziness — orthostatic hypotension (OH) — puts seniors at higher risk for falls within 12 months, a new study has found. Older patients should be evaluated regularly for the condition, investigators say. OH causes blood pressure to fall suddenly upon standing and is a common...

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dizzy#Dizziness#The University Of Turku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies: COVID tied to persistent cognitive deficits in seniors

New studies show an association between COVID-19 and cognitive impairment in older patients, with one reporting memory problems and worse physical health 8 months after diagnosis and others finding cognitive decline and accelerated Alzheimer's disease symptoms as long as 6 months after infection. Memory problems, worse physical health. University of...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Another Pandemic Harm: Seniors May Have Higher Risk of Falling

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older Americans already face a higher risk of falls, but the decline in physical activity during the pandemic may have made matters worse, a new survey suggests. More than a third of the 2,074 U.S. adults aged 50 to 80 who took part...
HealthMcKnight's

Seniors more fearful of falling after months of low physical activity

More than a quarter of older adults say they are in worse physical condition now than before the pandemic, suggesting a heightened potential for falls, a new national poll has found. More than a third of older respondents to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging said that...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Seniors at risk for more falls due to less physical activity during pandemic

Older Americans already face a higher risk of falls, but the decline in physical activity during the pandemic may have made matters worse, a new survey suggests. More than a third of the 2,074 U.S. adults aged 50 to 80 who took part in the online survey in January reported a decline in physical activity in the first 10 months of the pandemic, and 27% said their physical conditioning -- flexibility, muscle strength and endurance -- had worsened.
KidsPosted by
UPI News

Children at lower risk for 'long COVID,' study finds

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Long-lasting symptoms from COVID-19 are rare in children, a study published Tuesday by the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health found. Of the more than 1,700 children included in the study, just over 98% of those who experienced symptoms of the virus recovered within eight weeks, the data showed.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Physical Activity Linked to Lower Mortality in Stroke Survivors

Dose-response relationship seen; most of the risk reduction occurred between 0 and 20 metabolic equivalent hours/week. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Physical activity is associated with lower all-cause mortality among individuals with prior stroke, with a dose-response relationship, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Neurology.
FitnessMcKnight's

Stroke survivors have 54 percent lower mortality with a 30-minute daily walk

Thirty minutes a day of walking or gardening is enough to cut the mortality risk in half for stroke survivors, a new study finds. Study participants included two groups of older adults, one of nearly 900 people who had experienced a prior stroke, and more than 97,000 who had never had a stroke. Investigators determined average weekly self-reported physical activity, and followed the participants’ health outcomes for an average of four and a half years.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, a neurologic disorder that can lead to memory loss and impaired thinking skills and is responsible for more deaths than prostate and breast cancer combined. Over 6 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, a number projected to reach 14 million people by the year 2060 — which means you probably know someone whose life is, or has been, affected by the disease. Red on to discover the #1 cause of Alzheimer's, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Against expectations, patients who isolate before surgery 20% more likely to develop post-operative lung complications

New research published in Anaesthesia shows that, against expectations, patients isolating before surgery (mainly to avoid COVID-19 and its complications) are actually at a 20% increased risk of developing post-operative lung complications compared with patients who do not isolate. This goes completely against the current guidance in common use which mandates isolation before surgery.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
San Benito County, CAbenitolink.com

Seniors are at risk of shingles, but vaccines reduce odds of infection

Kicking off a monthly series of articles underwritten by Health Projects Center and Del Mar Caregivers on senior health, we discuss ways to minimize the risk of contracting the notoriously miserable shingles with currently available vaccines. “Shingles can cause horrific pain, requiring multiple medications to keep it under control,” said...
Diseases & TreatmentsTelegraph

Are you heading for a stroke? The quiet signs you need to listen to

Most of us are familiar with the immediate signs of a stroke, but new research published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry suggests that the warning signs could appear long before it actually happens. In a study of almost 15,000 participants, researchers in the Netherlands found that stroke sufferers show certain signs of cognitive decline up to 10 years before they are taken ill.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy