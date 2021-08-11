Cancel
WPG Talk Radio

Delta Variant Keeps Spreading in NJ: How Effective are Vaccines Now?

By David Matthau
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
New COVID infections and hospitalizations keep rising in New Jersey. The state reported another 1,392 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 671 COVID patients now hospitalized. Three weeks ago the New Jersey Health Department reported the COVID vaccines were 99.998% effective in preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization, but with the Delta variant continuing to surge, Health Department data for the last week in July, shows that effectiveness has dipped a bit, down to about 97%.

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

