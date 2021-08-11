Delta Variant Keeps Spreading in NJ: How Effective are Vaccines Now?
New COVID infections and hospitalizations keep rising in New Jersey. The state reported another 1,392 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 671 COVID patients now hospitalized. Three weeks ago the New Jersey Health Department reported the COVID vaccines were 99.998% effective in preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization, but with the Delta variant continuing to surge, Health Department data for the last week in July, shows that effectiveness has dipped a bit, down to about 97%.wpgtalkradio.com
