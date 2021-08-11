Read THIS Before You Go on a Disney Cruise
Disney Cruise Line has officially set sail from the United States with its first “traditional” sailing (a.k.a. not a simulated/test sailing). While many of the things you know and love about Disney Cruise Line are still available, there are a number of things that are different on the sailings now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are certain rules and requirements regarding COVID-19 test results, mask rules, and more. We’ve already shared a look at some of those, but now Disney has released something to help future cruisers make sure they’ve taken care of everything they need to do before they board!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0