Rosemary R. Kueter, 96
Rosemary R. Kueter, 96, of Anadarko, OK peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, July 24, 2021 in Anadarko, surrounded by her family. Rosemary Ruthann Michel was born on November 1, 1924 in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of John and Regina (Dempewolf) Michel. Rosie graduated from St. Joseph High School. She was united in marriage to James C. Kueter on October 19, 1945 in Bellevue, Iowa. They were happily married for almost 71 years before his passing on April 15, 2016. Rosie and Jim were members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Anadarko.www.bellevueheraldleader.com
