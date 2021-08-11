Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Evil Genius 2 Will Come To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Xbox Game Pass Q4 2021

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, we got the sequel to Evil Genius. The simulation/strategy game was a very long-awaited follow up to the 2004 original cult classic, and was largely well received. It launched on PC, as one would except from the genre, but the wickedness of these geniuses just can’t be contained as they will now come to consoles.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Series X#Ps4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescinelinx.com

New Metal Slug Tactics Trailer Reveals Switch Version and 2022 Release Window

During Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, Dotemu revealed a new trailer for Metal Slug Tactics and confirmed it’ll arrive in 2022. Today brings a brand new look at Metal Slug Tactics, a game I’ve pretty much been obsessed about since its reveal during the Summer Game Fest. It also brings the great news that the game will also be launching on the Nintendo Switch whenever it arrives next year:
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' Newest Game Just Released Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, one of which is a brand new release that literally just released today, Tuesday, July 20. More specifically, and for an unspecified limited amount of time, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can download and play Cris Tales, a love letter to classic JRPGs from developer Dreams Uncorporated and publisher Modus Games that just released today, and for everyone not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, at the price point of $40.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

New PS5, PS4, PSVR Games Coming This Week: July 26th – July 30th

It’s a very busy week on the PlayStation Store with over two dozen new games for PS5, PS4, and PSVR. What a week we have in store, right? There are over 25 new games releasing across PS5, PS4, and PSVR this week. In fact, PSVR is actually getting a couple of new releases this week with the likes of Winds & Leaves and Synth Riders coming on Tuesday. Double whammy!
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Chernobylite PS4 Version Coming 7th September, PS5 Later This Year

The PlayStation 4 version of survival horror RPG Chernobylite has been confirmed for a 7th September 2021 release, with a native PS5 edition set to follow later on in the year. A new trailer captures the tense gameplay loop of the title alongside developer The Farm 51's visit to the real-life location of Chernobyl. The experience features a fully 3D scanned recreation of the entire Exclusion Zone, complete with some of the team's own horrific creations. The game will be available both digitally on the PS Store and through the usual physical version.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: How Long to Beat Samurai Warriors 5 on PS4, PS5?

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force’s hit Musou series is back with Samurai Warriors 5, but how long does it take to beat the game?. After hitting home shores in Japan first, Samurai Warriors 5 is now available here in the west. I’ve spent a long time playing the game and I’ve become slightly addicted to its simple but satisfying gameplay. I’m still some way off getting the game completely finished, mind you, as there’s a lot of stuff going on outside of the main campaign. How long it takes to beat Samurai Warriors 5 is dependant on how you play and what you spend your time doing in the Musou button masher.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

GeForce NOW Adds 14 New Games; Escape From Naraka, Evil Genius 2 and more

NVIDIA GeForce NOW will receive 14 new games before closing this July. The manufacturer draws names like Escape From Naraka, Starbase, Zombie Army 4: Dead War and Evil Genius 2: World Domination, among others, to participate in its supported title catalog. In the case of Escape From Naraka, he arrives...
Video GamesCNET

Untitled Goose Game is 50% off at the PlayStation Store today

In a quiet village full of people just trying to make it through a normal day in peace, you are an agent of chaos. Your entire purpose is to mess things up, steal things and knock things over. You are a terrible goose, and this is Untitled Goose Game. It's hilarious, and now that the price has dropped to $10 there's no excuse left for why you haven't added this title to your library.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

November could be an incredible month for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has just seen the release of the critically acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, and XGP subscribers to Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One have many more exciting releases ahead of the rest of the year. From Hades, to The Ascent, to Back 4 Blood and Twelve Minutes – Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their money’s worth in 2021 with ease. But the two biggest releases for Xbox Game Pass through the rest of 2021 are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Endless.
Video GamesGematsu

Weird West adds PS4 and Xbox One versions, launches this fall

Dark fantasy Wild West action RPG Weird West will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside its previously announced PC (Steam) version this fall, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Survive and unveil the mysteries of...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Solar Ash Skates to PS5, PS4 on 26th October

Gravity Rush fans: keep an eye on Solar Ash. Alright, it’s not directly comparable to Kat’s couple of cult PlayStation exclusives, but it definitely has a familiar colour palette. Instead of turning the world upside down, of course, you’ll be skating through the stunning scenery – it all looks wildly imaginative, with larger-than-life creatures and fascinating architecture.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Blightbound dungeon crawl game launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Niel Liao from indie game studio Ronimo Games based in Utrecht has taken to the official Xbox new site to reveal more details about the newly launched cooperative dungeon crawling game Blightbound which is now available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Within Blightbound you can unlock a roster of 20 heroes at launch each with their own combination of passives, skills, and ultimate abilities. Every hero has weapon and item slots, and you decide how you would like to build your heroes. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the dungeon crawl game.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Stray Gets Gameplay Walkthrough, Now Releasing Early 2022 For PS5, PS4, And PC

Stray was a game that caught many people’s eye when it was revealed at a PS5 showcase last year. We didn’t see a lot of it then, only a small reveal trailer, but it what was most remembered was that you seemed to be playing a cat in what appeared to be a city filled with robots. It’s been largely silent on the game since then, but now, we have more details and a new gameplay walkthrough.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Tales of Arise PS4 Saves Might Transfer To PS5

A new interview with Tales of Arise producer Tomizawa may have confirmed save transfers will come. The interview in question was in Japanese but a rough English translation was posted on Reddit. According to question regarding the PS4 upgrade, the producer noted that save transfers are possible. We’re uncertain if this is a future update planned with the game or if we can expect save transfers to work at launch. However, it does seem we will get to bring our progression despite the alert noted on the Bandai Namco website.
Video GamesIGN

Back 4 Blood - Open Beta Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game, Back 4 Blood, and take a look at the cooperative and player-versus-player (PvP) action that participants can expect from the upcoming Open Beta, which begins with Early Access on August 5, 2021. The Open Beta will feature the all-new PvP mode, "Swarm," where two squads of four face off in a best-of-three series of rounds swapping between playing as the Cleaners and the Ridden, as well as additional campaign content. Additionally, the open beta features two maps for the "Swarm" PvP mode, two co-op maps to fight off Ridden, the ability to play as Mom for the first time along with other Cleaners, the ability to play as six different Ridden variants in "Swarm," including the Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher, and Stinger, and more. The Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from August 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register for a chance to get into the Early Access portion. Open Beta will continue from August 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy