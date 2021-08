The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross will host multiple local blood drives next week, including twice in Brentwood at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The Brentwood blood drives will be on Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 11 and 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everyone who makes an appointment online and donates blood will receive two tickets to one of the Preds’ preseason home games on Oct. 2 or 9. Donors will get to choose which game they want to attend.