PHOTOS: You HAVE to See these AMAZING Costumes from Disney’s BOO Bash Tonight!
It’s FINALLY HERE!! Halloween has kicked off at Disney World officially, because tonight is the first night of Boo Bash!. The After Hours event has replaced Mickey’s-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year and we’re in Magic Kingdom checking everything out! We already know about some of the food, open attractions, and we’ve seen decorations on Main Street, U.S.A., but we can’t wait to see what else is in store! But first, we HAVE to talk about the costumes we’ve seen tonight!www.disneyfoodblog.com
