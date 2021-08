(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Your chances to see the puffins atop one Oregon coast landmark are quickly coming to an end. (Photo courtesy Friends of Haystack Rock) With this in mind, the Friends of Haystack Rock will be offering one last blast for puffin fans with a guided puffin watch event on August 22, out in front of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. It happens 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.