Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Taylor County through 1000 PM EDT At 920 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Perry, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perry, Lake Bird, Iddo, Secotan, Boyd, Hampton Springs and Shady Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH