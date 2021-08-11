Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 820 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Ogden Dunes to Griffith, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH