What to know from Packers' first unofficial depth chart of 2021

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Like all team-issued depth charts, the Packers’ first depth chart isn’t the most revealing of football-related documents. Much of it is either as expected, or based on nothing more than experience.

Here are some things to know:

– Marquez Valdes-Scantling is listed as a starter at receiver. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are the second-team receivers.

– Rookie second-round pick Josh Myers is listed as the starting center. He is expected to start right away.

– The offensive line depth chart is hard to sort through. David Bakhtiari, who has been on the PUP list all camp, is the starting left tackle, but Elgton Jenkins, who has been his replacement, isn’t listed as the backup, so there’s only so much you can take away from how the team has the depth chart lined up.

– Jon Runyan and Ben Braden are listed as second-team guards. They’ve been competing to be a starter at left guard with Bakhtiari out.

– Krys Barnes and De’Vondre Campbell are listed as the starting inside linebackers.

– Rookie Amari Rodgers is listed as the No. 1 punt returner, while rookie Kylin Hill is listed as the No. 1 kick returner. Rodgers is also listed as the No. 2 kick returner.

– Kevin King remains a starter at cornerback despite not practicing throughout camp. First-round pick Eric Stokes is listed as his backup.

Remember, this is just an unofficial depth chart. Teams don’t put much thought or effort into putting these things together. And you can bet there will be changes based on the preseason games ahead.

Depth charts can be useful for confirming what we already expect, but learning new things? Always tough to do in August.