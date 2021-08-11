Cancel
8 Easy Habits That Can Change Your Life

By Robin Stoloff
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of course, we all could make changes to help us have a healthier and more fulfilling life, but trying to change too much at once can be overwhelming. Sometimes when we are trying to build good habits, we bite off more than we can chew and I end up back where we started. To make it easier to stick with new habits, it is important to start slowly with little changes that are easy to incorporate into our life. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Habits such as drinking a glass of water when we wake up, writing one paragraph in a journal, or reading each day. Here are 8 habits that we can incorporate into our daily routine, one at a time.

catcountry1073.com

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

