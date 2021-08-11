Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Nationally-known civil rights attorney to represent victim killed by security guard at gas station

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzW78_0bNw0YcK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nationally-known civil rights attorney is getting involved in a Memphis murder case.

Ben Crump came to town Tuesday to represent the family of a man a security guard allegedly shot and killed because of loud music at a Kroger gas station. Crump and the family of Alvin Motley Jr. have called on Kroger to do the right thing.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Briana Taylor, and Trayvon Martin and other high-profile cases.

Tuesday in Memphis he promised to pursue every legal avenue to hold Kroger and Allied Universal Security responsible for Motley’s death.

“The question came up: why did you shoot my nephew? He had the audacity to say I had to,” said Beverly Adams, the victim’s great aunt.

The family of Alvin Motley Jr. is demanding justice after he was gunned down Saturday night at the Kroger Fuel Center on Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway.

“I forgive the man, but I want him punished to the fullest extent,” said Alvin Motley, Sr.

Memphis Police said Allied Universal Security guard and former Horn Lake Police Officer Gregory Livingston shot and killed Motley allegedly over loud music. The family has retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump to fight for justice.

“We want to send a message loud and clear to Kroger that you have a responsibility to have security guards that don’t profile black people for playing music,” said Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney.

Crump said Kroger has not reached out to him or the family regarding this incident.

“We want Kroger and the security company to step up and say we want to make this right Alvin Motley Sr. You’re son should have not been killed doing business with our company,” said Crump.

The family is left with memories of Motley as his family prepares for his funeral.

“My son and I had a unique relationship, in the fact that we never had an argument and he was 48-years-old,” said Motley, Sr.

Motley Sr. is crushed as he prepares to lay his only son to rest after he was killed in Memphis over the weekend.

“My son would have a cigarette and a beer and would be the life of the party, but there would never be any violence,” said Motley, Sr.

“6:45 I called and said you need to figure out what is going on with your uncle. He’s been shot, ten minutes later she gets another phone call that he didn’t make it,” said Tasheta Motley, the victim’s sister.

The victim’s father said he forgives Livingston but wants him to pay for his actions.

“I want him to live as long as I live, so he has to think about what I have to forever,” he said.

Family members said Motley was legally blind in both eyes, diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Civil Rights#Memphis Police#Black People#Kroger#Allied Universal Security#Motley Sr#Marfan Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas man gets 50-year sentence for killing transgender teen

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a transgender teen in what authorities said was an attempt to hide their relationship. Trevone Hayse Miller, 20, of Sherwood, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a fire enhancement charge last month, KHTV reported. Miller’s charge was reduced from capital murder in exchange for the 50-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Crittenden County, ARPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department 911/ Communication center struck by lighting

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The phone system at the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department 911/ Communication center was damaged when the building was struck by lightning Friday afternoon. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says police, medical, and fire emergency 911 calls are still being answered. However, non-emergency phone lines are currently...
Hardeman County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 charged after woman found shot to death

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after a woman was found dead in Hardeman County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tatianna Delk was found with a gunshot in the 300 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Whiteville. The investigation found that Shantell Essie, Jeremy Patterson...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thousands of fake vaccine cards seized in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been seized in Memphis. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) working at the port of Memphis seized 15 shipments of fake COVID-19 vaccinations cards in one night. This fiscal year to date, Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017...

Comments / 7

Community Policy