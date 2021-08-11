Nationally-known civil rights attorney to represent victim killed by security guard at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nationally-known civil rights attorney is getting involved in a Memphis murder case.

Ben Crump came to town Tuesday to represent the family of a man a security guard allegedly shot and killed because of loud music at a Kroger gas station. Crump and the family of Alvin Motley Jr. have called on Kroger to do the right thing.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Briana Taylor, and Trayvon Martin and other high-profile cases.

Tuesday in Memphis he promised to pursue every legal avenue to hold Kroger and Allied Universal Security responsible for Motley’s death.

“The question came up: why did you shoot my nephew? He had the audacity to say I had to,” said Beverly Adams, the victim’s great aunt.

The family of Alvin Motley Jr. is demanding justice after he was gunned down Saturday night at the Kroger Fuel Center on Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway.

“I forgive the man, but I want him punished to the fullest extent,” said Alvin Motley, Sr.

Memphis Police said Allied Universal Security guard and former Horn Lake Police Officer Gregory Livingston shot and killed Motley allegedly over loud music. The family has retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump to fight for justice.

“We want to send a message loud and clear to Kroger that you have a responsibility to have security guards that don’t profile black people for playing music,” said Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney.

Crump said Kroger has not reached out to him or the family regarding this incident.

“We want Kroger and the security company to step up and say we want to make this right Alvin Motley Sr. You’re son should have not been killed doing business with our company,” said Crump.

The family is left with memories of Motley as his family prepares for his funeral.

“My son and I had a unique relationship, in the fact that we never had an argument and he was 48-years-old,” said Motley, Sr.

Motley Sr. is crushed as he prepares to lay his only son to rest after he was killed in Memphis over the weekend.

“My son would have a cigarette and a beer and would be the life of the party, but there would never be any violence,” said Motley, Sr.

“6:45 I called and said you need to figure out what is going on with your uncle. He’s been shot, ten minutes later she gets another phone call that he didn’t make it,” said Tasheta Motley, the victim’s sister.

The victim’s father said he forgives Livingston but wants him to pay for his actions.

“I want him to live as long as I live, so he has to think about what I have to forever,” he said.

Family members said Motley was legally blind in both eyes, diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome.

©2021 Cox Media Group