Walter Yetnikoff, Volatile Head of CBS Records, Dead at 87

A Music King’s Shattering Fall. It was September 1990, and Time magazine’s lead business story related that Walter Yetnikoff had been fired as CBS Records’ chief executive. Then the world’s largest record label, CBS had issued many of the top-selling albums of the 1980s, among them, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA, and George Michael’s Faith. The Time article proposed that the bosses at Sony, CBS Records’ parent company since 1988, were scandalized by the depiction of Yetnikoff as a “crude, tantrum-throwing egomaniac” in Hit Men, my nonfiction account of the music industry, published two months earlier. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal also contended that my book had played a role in Walter’s dismissal. I believed then, and still do, that the claim was overblown. But from that point on, his name and mine became linked, to the displeasure of both of us.