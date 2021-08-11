Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Walter Yetnikoff, Volatile Head of CBS Records, Dead at 87

By Hillel Italie
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Yetnikoff, the rampaging, R-rated head of CBS Records who presided over blockbuster releases by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and many others and otherwise devoted his life to a self-catered feast of “schmoozing, shmingling and bingling,” has died at age 87. Yetnikoff's death was confirmed Tuesday by David Ritz, who...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Streisand
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
James Taylor
Person
Walter Yetnikoff
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Billy Joel
Person
David Ritz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Records#Warner Music#Music Business#Jewish#The New York Times#Rolling Stone#Cbs Records International#Eagles#Jackson Joel#The Rolling Stones#A R#Mtv#Velvel Music Group#Commotion Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Public Healthwcsx.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

On Being Music Mogul Walter Yetnikoff’s ‘Rabbi’

The passing of Walter Yetnikoff, the longtime head of CBS Records, on August 8, 2021, elicited plenty of memories of the colorful executive on Facebook from those who worked with him. Yetnikoff, who ran the enormous label group, led by the Columbia and Epic labels, for decades during the ’70s and ’80s, died of cancer three days shy of his 88th birthday.
CelebritiesBillboard

Walter Yetnikoff Was a Wolf Among 'Hit Men,' But That Was His Undoing

A Music King’s Shattering Fall. It was September 1990, and Time magazine’s lead business story related that Walter Yetnikoff had been fired as CBS Records’ chief executive. Then the world’s largest record label, CBS had issued many of the top-selling albums of the 1980s, among them, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA, and George Michael’s Faith. The Time article proposed that the bosses at Sony, CBS Records’ parent company since 1988, were scandalized by the depiction of Yetnikoff as a “crude, tantrum-throwing egomaniac” in Hit Men, my nonfiction account of the music industry, published two months earlier. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal also contended that my book had played a role in Walter’s dismissal. I believed then, and still do, that the claim was overblown. But from that point on, his name and mine became linked, to the displeasure of both of us.
Rock MusicGossip Cop

Ailing Charlie Watts OUT For Rolling Stones North American Tour, Who Is Replacing The Legendary Drummer?

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit the road this fall for the reboot of their 2020 “No Filter Tour” which was postponed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic. While Stones fans are understandably bummed by the development, the drummer taking his spot temporarily is no slouch. In fact, he’s maybe the best drummer you might not have heard of.
MusicEffingham Radio

Flashback: The Beatles Rock Shea Stadium

It was 56 years ago Sunday (August 15th, 1965) that the Beatles played their legendary concert at Shea Stadium in New York City. The show was the first on their 1965 U.S. summer tour, and it was also the first-ever open-air stadium rock concert. The group flew into New York on August 13th and a day later taped a five-song performance for The Ed Sullivan Show to be broadcast the following month. Sullivan returned the favor by introducing the group the next night at Shea, in front of a sell-out crowd of 55,600 fans.
Celebritieswomanaroundtown.com

Jennifer Hudson as Soul Queen Aretha Franklin in Respect

No surprise that Aretha Franklin would tap Jennifer Hudson to play her in Respect, the film that chronicles the Soul Queen’s life and career. Hudson didn’t win when she appeared during American Idol’s third season, but her presence and powerful voice landed her the role of Effie White for the film adaptation of the musical Dreamgirls. Her rendition of the hit song, “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” brought comparisons to the vocal debuts of Barbra Streisand and Bette Middler, and nabbed her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Entertainmentmusicconnection.com

Kubernik: Kennedy Center Honors Berry Gordy

Motown Founder Berry Gordy To Be Honored at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors For Lifetime Achievements. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients to be honored at the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Eddie Murphy Paid for Comedian Redd Foxx's Funeral & Headstone After He Died Moneyless

Eddie Murphy once opened up about his love for the late comedian, Redd Foxx, and how he paid for his funeral after he died moneyless. Often, bad things happen to people who have worked hard all their lives. Sometimes it might be ignorance, and other times, it might be a stroke of bad luck, but whatever the case, it is often sad to see someone who has struggled die moneyless.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy