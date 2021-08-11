Cancel
Orlando, FL

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk for preterm birth, CDC says

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Pregnant women testing positive for the coronavirus are at an increased risk for preterm birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials said the overall risk of severe illness is low, but pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant.

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Everyone Who Catches the Delta Variant Has in Common, CDC Says

The Delta variant has taken over the U.S. in the last few weeks, increasing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again. The fast-spreading variant is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just reversed mask recommendations for vaccinated people in areas where the virus is surging on July 27. Despite the new mask guidance and increased reports of breakthrough infections, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, maintains that the new strain is mainly affecting unvaccinated individuals. But whether vaccinated or not, the CDC has found some worrying similarities among people who get sick with the Delta variant.
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

California health care worker who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida mother dies from COVID-19 days after giving birth

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A West Melbourne family is going through unimaginable heartbreak after a woman gave birth and then died shortly after due to COVID-19. Kristen McMullen was only able to hold her baby briefly after delivering it before being whisked away to the ICU at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. The rest of her interactions with her baby, Summer, were virtual.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Newborn has COVID-19 antibodies because mom was vaccinated while pregnant

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new mom is sharing her journey after her daughter was born with COVID-19 antibodies. Katelyn Huber received the COVID-19 vaccine while she was pregnant with Nora. She said she spoke with her doctor and nurses and they “all suggested that the risks associated with COVID far outweighed any risk associated with the vaccine.”
Diseases & Treatmentskjrh.com

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC just changed Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. Here’s why

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had updated the COVID-19 data for Florida after the state’s own department of health contested the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker data. The CDC told Fox News that it would work with the Florida Department of Health to make sure the...
Women's HealthPosted by
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 during pregnancy raises risk for preterm delivery, complications

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Pregnant women with COVID-19 are about 40% more likely to deliver their babies prematurely, according to a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open. Researchers said they also found that COVID-19 poses a five-fold higher risk for intensive care treatment during childbirth and a roughly 15-fold higher risk for dying while in the hospital, although the latter is rare, the data showed.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC hospitals see increase in severely ill pregnant patients, CDC urges COVID vaccine

Dr. Helmut Albrecht gave his pregnant daughter-in-law her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the end of her first trimester. About four weeks ago, the infectious disease specialist and medical director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at Prisma Health and the University of South Carolina became the proud grandfather of “perfectly healthy” twin boys.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

DeSantis creates mobile units to provide antibody treatments for COVID-19

Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Thursday the creation of mobile rapid response units to deliver the COVID-19 antibody treatment Regeneron to Floridians at higher risk for the virus. Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody cocktail, is an FDA-approved treatment for those who have already gotten sick. DeSantis said vaccination, while effective at preventing severe illness and death, hasn’t been as ...
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Study: Women Giving Birth With COVID-19 Face Higher Risk of Death

Women who give birth while infected with COVID-19 face higher rates of death, intubation and ventilation, admission to an intensive care unit and preterm birth, a new large-scale analysis shows. Researchers' goal was to conduct the largest and longest single-dataset study of women who gave birth with COVID-19 yet. "Pregnant...
Women's Healthkyma.com

Health officials say pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN Newsource) - Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19. That's according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, two leading organizations representing obstetricians. In a statement, the associations say their recommendations "reflect evidence demonstrating the safe use" of the vaccines from "tens...
Women's Healthaappublications.org

Autism and Preterm Birth: Clarifying Risk and Exploring Mechanisms

ASD — autism spectrum disorder. In the current issue of Pediatrics, the thoughtful work of Crump et al, entitled “Preterm or Early Term Birth and Risk of Autism” has added an important contribution to our understanding of associations between autism and prematurity.1 Building on the strengths of population-based registries, the authors were able to assess 4 061 795 singleton infants born in Sweden between 1973 and 2013 using the Swedish Medical Birth Register (which contains prenatal and birth information) and link clinical diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) from hospital, outpatient, and primary care registries. Prevalence rates of ASD were inversely proportional to gestational age: 6.1% for extremely preterm (EPT) (22–27 weeks), 2.6% for very preterm to moderate preterm (28–33 weeks), 1.9% for late preterm (LPT) (34–36 weeks), 1.6% for early term (ET) (37–38 weeks), and 1.4% term (39–41 weeks). After adjusting for covariates and stratifying by sex, prevalence ratios revealed similar trends, ranging from 3.7 to 1.11 …

