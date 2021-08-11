Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk for preterm birth, CDC says

ASD — autism spectrum disorder. In the current issue of Pediatrics, the thoughtful work of Crump et al, entitled “Preterm or Early Term Birth and Risk of Autism” has added an important contribution to our understanding of associations between autism and prematurity.1 Building on the strengths of population-based registries, the authors were able to assess 4 061 795 singleton infants born in Sweden between 1973 and 2013 using the Swedish Medical Birth Register (which contains prenatal and birth information) and link clinical diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) from hospital, outpatient, and primary care registries. Prevalence rates of ASD were inversely proportional to gestational age: 6.1% for extremely preterm (EPT) (22–27 weeks), 2.6% for very preterm to moderate preterm (28–33 weeks), 1.9% for late preterm (LPT) (34–36 weeks), 1.6% for early term (ET) (37–38 weeks), and 1.4% term (39–41 weeks). After adjusting for covariates and stratifying by sex, prevalence ratios revealed similar trends, ranging from 3.7 to 1.11 …
Comments / 1