COVID booster shots: Whether you should get one, how long immunity lasts

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.