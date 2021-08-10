Cancel
Public Health

COVID booster shots: Whether you should get one, how long immunity lasts

By Hosted by Chery Glaser
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the FDA has yet to approve booster shots for the coronavirus, doctors across the country are getting flooded with questions about supplemental injections. Dr. Michael Wilkes, a professor of medicine and global health at UC Davis, says people from all demographic groups are calling, writing, texting and coming into his office to ask for a booster. He speaks with KCRW to answer whether additional vaccine doses are necessary to provide extra protection against COVID, especially the Delta variant.

