Book Your Island Vacation Without Leaving the U.S.

Martha’s Vineyard, the largest island off the coast of Massachusetts, might conjure up images of pastel-clad bluebloods sipping bourbon and smoking cigars on multi-million-dollar sailboats, but this island is much more than a playground for the East Coast elite. For nature lovers, the Vineyard is blessed with some of New England’s most well-preserved forests, lagoons, and beaches — in fact, about 40 percent of the island is protected open space. The history and culture of the island’s townships are equally compelling draws: Edgartown’s opulent architecture from its heyday as a whaling capital, a time and place immortalized in Melville’s Moby Dick; Oak Bluffs’ special place in African-American history as one of the first tourist destinations to welcome Black vacationers; and Aquinnah as the ancestral home of the Indigenous Wampanoag people. The following four-day itinerary shows you how to enjoy the delights of this special island without the need to liquidate your 401(k).