Tintra PLC - IT service management company - Says Tintra Acquisitions Ltd has issued a conversion notice in relation to GBP185,000 of its convertible loan stock, convertible into 1.9 million shares at a price of 10 pence each. In addition, Tintra Acquisitions has agreed to sell 359,006 shares that it currently holds at 80.78p each to an Asian-based investor. Once the sale is completed, which is expected before the end of August, the investor will hold 2.9% stake in Tintra.