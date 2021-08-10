Cancel
Moscow, ID

Happenings

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 5 days ago

Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates the Moscow senior meal site and the Moscow Senior Center, will have a free lunch for Moscow area seniors age 60 and older TODAY in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, located at 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. A social hour will begin at 10 A.M. with coffee, tea and pastries. Dessert will be available starting at 11:30 A.M. The main meal will be served at NOON. The main meal is a choice of oven-fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy and a vegetable or roasted chicken with peppers and potatoes pita. For either entrée, there is a mixed fruit salad. The organization provides a meal for seniors (60 and older) Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Great Room of the 1912 Center. The suggested donation for a meal for a senior is $4. More information on all of Friendly Neighbors offerings is available by contacting the Senior Center at (208) 882-1562 or visit its website at users.moscow.com/srcenter.

