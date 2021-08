Today Brooklyn Bird Watch features an excellent Heather Wolf photo of the Gray Catbird. The Gray Catbird is virtually a gray monotone color all over except for a prominent skull cap of black feathers on top of its head. It also has a russet colored area of feathers under its tail. If you have ever heard a catbird you will agree that it really does sound like a cat. Gray Catbirds are relatives of mockingbirds and thrashers, and they share similar vocal abilities. Like the Mockingbird, they copy the sounds of other species and string those sounds together, making their own song.