Woman, 23, Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Semi On Highway 52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi truck on Highway 52 Monday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi driver, a 57-year-old man from Iowa, was going north on the highway in Pine Island Township. The agency said his truck collided with the 23-year-old woman who was walking on the highway just after 11 p.m.

The woman was taken to Saint Marys in Rochester.

