Woman, 23, Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Semi On Highway 52

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi truck on Highway 52 Monday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi driver, a 57-year-old man from Iowa, was going north on the highway in Pine Island Township. The agency said his truck collided with the 23-year-old woman who was walking on the highway just after 11 p.m.

The woman was taken to Saint Marys in Rochester.

Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Injured In St. Cloud Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured after a shooting took place in south St. Cloud on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to reports of gun shots at the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South. When the officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting but no victims were present at the scene. Later two individuals were both admitted to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, suffered during the earlier shooting. After talking to the involved parties, police believe the shooting occurred after an argument took place at Go For It Gas when the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 56, Dies After Crashing Into Trees In Aitkin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead after crashing into several trees Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said he was driving northbound on Deer Street North near 333rd Lane in Aitkin County around 5:45 p.m. His vehicle “drifted off the road” before hitting several trees. The man has not been identified.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man, 77, Killed In Cass County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on a Cass County highway Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 36-year-old driver from Pine River in a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading northbound on Highway 6 just south of Remer. Just after noon, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the 77-year-old’s Ford Escape. The 77-year-old from Emily has not been identified. The 36-year-old was taken to Crosby Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 78, Killed When Car Crashes Into St. Louis River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person was killed when a vehicle plunged into the St. Louis River near Cloquet Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an 80-year-old woman was driving a Ford Explorer south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle left the highway and entered the river just after noon. (credit: CBS3 Duluth) A passenger, identified as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton, was killed in the crash. The driver’s condition has not been released.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

James Blue Charged In Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver in a crash that killed two young men, including the son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, now faces charges. Fifty-one-year-old James Blue of Orono is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Monday. James Blue (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff) According to a criminal complaint, Orono police officers responded to a crash on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive just before 11:30 p.m. They found two men inside the car — a 24-year-old who was “obviously deceased” and a 20-year-old in the back seat who was “unconscious...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mohamed Abdulle Struck Pregnant Traffic Enforcement Agent With Vehicle Following Argument Over Parking Ticket

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Minneapolis man faces multiple charges accusing him of striking a pregnant traffic enforcement agent with his vehicle after an argument over a parking ticket. On Monday, Mohamed Said Abdulle was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation, one count of careless driving and two counts of fifth-degree assault. The criminal vehicular operation is a gross misdemeanor. The other charges are misdemeanors. According to the complaint, the incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2020 on the 1400 block of Lagoon Avenue in Uptown. There, a police officer responded to a personal injury...
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An innovative Taco Bell restaurant is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park later this month. Called the Taco Bell Defy, the restaurant has four drive-thru lanes, three of which are for people who have already ordered online. Digital check-in screens will allow mobile order customers to scan their order with a QR code. Then the food, which is made on the second floor, will be delivered to customers via a lift system. Taco Bell Defy (Credit: Taco Bell) The company said restaurant developers wanted to create a solution to allow customers to get their drive-thru orders quickly, all while keeping the building’s footprint small and serving more customers. The Taco Bell Defy will open its doors by next summer. It will be built near Zane Avenue and Highway 610.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Second Man Arrested In Connection With St. Paul Man’s Killing, Dismemberment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a man whose remains were found in Lake Superior last month. The arrest of a 31-year-old Duluth man comes nearly a month after 41-year-old Robert West was charged with accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body or scene of death. The remains of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo of St. Paul were found in buckets and a tote bag on Lake Superior near the shore of Grand Portage in mid-July. Authorities believe he was killed around June 20. According to a criminal...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Justin Kaneakua Assaulted 4 People In Span Of 20 Minutes; High Bail Set Due To ‘Continued Violent Behavior’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Minneapolis man with a lengthy criminal history faces charges accusing him of assaulting four separate victims — including pepper spraying one of the victims — in a span of 20 minutes in Richfield Tuesday. According to charges filed Thursday in Hennepin County, Justin Kaneakua faces third-degree assault and being a convict in possession of tear gas, which are both felonies. He also faces three counts of fifth-degree assault, which is a gross misdemeanor. Justin Kaneakua (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Richfield police officers responded to assault reports from four separate victims. The assaults happened between...
Chaska, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

5-Year-Old Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Lake In Chaska

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a 5-year-old drowned Saturday. Authorities believe the child walked away from a home on Walnut Place around 4:30 p.m. Officials began an extensive search using a drone, helicopter and search dogs. Crews later found the child unconscious in Brickyard Clayhole, a lake near Walnut Place. First responders tried to save the child, but they were later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released any other details.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year
Orono, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Lighter Charge for This Kind of Case’: James Blue Could Face 8 Years For Drunken Crash That Killed Two Young Men

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Orono man is charged in the crash that killed two young men. Fifty-one-year-old James Blue faces four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Blue posted a $500,000 bond before his first court hearing on Tuesday. Police say on the night of July 24, Blue drove at a speed of about 100 miles per hour. He struck several trees, killing his passengers, 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. According to the criminal complaint, Blue was showing the victims his Bentley and took them for a ride. Prior to the crash, Blue held a party at his place. Witnesses saw him...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

21 Cars Stolen In Woodbury Since Late Last Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Woodbury said nearly two dozen cars have been stolen in the city in less than two weeks. The Woodbury Public Safety Department said 21 vehicle thefts were reported between July 30 and Monday. Fourteen were taken from driveways and seven from garages. “These thefts are occurring during daytime hours and are all about opportunity,” public safety said. “Cars are being taken from open garages and driveways, and the vehicles have keys in them.” The department is asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove the keys. Authorities have identified suspects and made arrests, according to public safety.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Injured In St. Cloud Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A man was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in St. Cloud Monday afternoon, police said. According to the St. Cloud police, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South. When police arrived they located a 54-year-old St. Cloud man with several “knife-related injuries.” The victim was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Officers identified the suspect as a 60-year-old St. Cloud man and took him into custody without incident. Police believe the suspect and the victim got into an argument over some property. The argument then escalated into a physical altercation where the suspect assaulted the victim with a knife. The suspect was transported to Stearns County Jail awaiting charges of assault.
Itasca County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old. According to the Minnesota BCA, Ryan Whitworth has not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hasn’t been heard from since. (credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office) He is believed to be driving a 2008 purple Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He may be wearing black leather chaps and a black leather jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Put The Guns Down’: Mother Pleads For Violence To End In Mpls. After Son Is Fatally Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the past five days, a family in north Minneapolis has been given word that a loved one has been killed. The latest is a woman in her 20s. Her body was dumped in an alley in the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North sometime early Wednesday morning, according to police. LaShae Hinton’s oldest child, 31-year-old Prince Hinton, was gunned down while standing outside the Winner’s Gas Station near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues Saturday evening. “The community needs to come together,” said Hinton. “I don’t care what he was doing, he got the right to stand at the store without someone driving...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Shooting On Lake Street In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening at the intersection of 12th Street and East Lake Street. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 5:17 p.m. and located an adult male in his 30s in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided immediate aid and later transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center.  He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police say they believe that a dispute between two or more people escalated into gunfire. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven

Update (Aug. 10): Authorities believe they have found the body of Amanda Vangrinsven, the Isanti woman who has been missing since last week. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Search teams endured long hours sifting through woods and grass hoping to find anything that would lead them to 32-year-old Amanda Vangrinsvenn. Investigators say Vangrinsven was last seen Thursday at the Isanti VFW. She did not show up for work on Friday. She is 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a blue Twins shirt and jean shorts. Amanda Vangrinsven (Credit: Isanti Police Department) Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers searched for Vangrinsven and any clues that might lead to...
Victoria, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Investigators Search For Details In Victoria Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before the four-seater single-engine plane crashed in Victoria, pieces of it fell off and landed in Jim Frey’s lawn just blocks away. Investigators say it was portions of the left elevator and left horizontal stabilizer on the back end of the plane. “I got up out of my chair and I looked around my apple tree, there’s about six to seven-foot-long wing,” said Frey. “That would definitely indicate that those fell off during flight,” said National Transportation Safety Board Investigator Mike Folkerts. Without that piece of the plane, investigators say the pilot would have no control over where it lands. The plane happened...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Not Monsters’: Mpls. Mother Decries Rising Violence After Shielding Children From Gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a shooting Saturday in north Minneapolis, a mother who lives nearby rushed to protect her children as a bullet flew into their home. “I had to deal with tossing and turning last night, holding my 5-year-old son as he screamed and screamed and screamed and wouldn’t go to bed,” said Courtney Bailey. “He’s traumatized.” (credit: CBS) Bailey says she heard a shootout outside her apartment near Penn and Glenwood avenues. Her 5-year-old looked to the window to see what was going on. “My son grabbed his brother,” Bailey said. “The glass went across my baby’s face, shattered on my couch,...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Airplane Crashes Into Victoria Home, Multiple Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A small airplane crashed into an occupied home and a vacant lot in Victoria Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the FAA, the single-engine Mooney M20 departed from Alexandria Municipal Airport and was heading to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it crashed on 7926 Rose Street around 5:45 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported Highway 5 was closed in both directions between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive as investigators preserved the scene. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple fatalities at the scene and also confirmed there were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but none were injured. The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the crash and the FAA are assisting. In a press conference shortly after the accident, CCSO said they will not be disclosing the total number of victims or their identities at this time. They also said they are currently investigating specific areas of interest including a debris field near the crash. Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the crash site and any and all possible plane debris.

