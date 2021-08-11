Cancel
Trotwood, OH

Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a motorcycle crash in Trotwood Tuesday evening.

Regional dispatch confirmed that the accident happened in the area of Shiloh Springs Rd. and Denlinger Rd.

News Center 7 crew on scene reported seeing another vehicle on the scene with damage.

Dispatch records indicated that there were reports of at least one injury. No additional details on the extent of the injuries were available at this time.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

