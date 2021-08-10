St. Paul Police Respond To 6 Suspected Overdose Deaths In 1 Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says it has responded to six suspected overdose deaths in the last week.

The department said there have been 74 such deaths this year, compared to 47 over the same period in 2020.

“The rise in overdoses is likely due to the increase in deadly synthetic opioids being mixed into the narcotics sold on Saint Paul streets,” police said. “If you or someone you know is actively experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.”

