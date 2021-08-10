Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Police Respond To 6 Suspected Overdose Deaths In 1 Week

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJfwc_0bNvwmqo00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says it has responded to six suspected overdose deaths in the last week.

The department said there have been 74 such deaths this year, compared to 47 over the same period in 2020.

“The rise in overdoses is likely due to the increase in deadly synthetic opioids being mixed into the narcotics sold on Saint Paul streets,” police said. “If you or someone you know is actively experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Injured In St. Cloud Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured after a shooting took place in south St. Cloud on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to reports of gun shots at the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South. When the officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting but no victims were present at the scene. Later two individuals were both admitted to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, suffered during the earlier shooting. After talking to the involved parties, police believe the shooting occurred after an argument took place at Go For It Gas when the...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Justin Kaneakua Assaulted 4 People In Span Of 20 Minutes; High Bail Set Due To ‘Continued Violent Behavior’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Minneapolis man with a lengthy criminal history faces charges accusing him of assaulting four separate victims — including pepper spraying one of the victims — in a span of 20 minutes in Richfield Tuesday. According to charges filed Thursday in Hennepin County, Justin Kaneakua faces third-degree assault and being a convict in possession of tear gas, which are both felonies. He also faces three counts of fifth-degree assault, which is a gross misdemeanor. Justin Kaneakua (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Richfield police officers responded to assault reports from four separate victims. The assaults happened between...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Second Man Arrested In Connection With St. Paul Man’s Killing, Dismemberment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a man whose remains were found in Lake Superior last month. The arrest of a 31-year-old Duluth man comes nearly a month after 41-year-old Robert West was charged with accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body or scene of death. The remains of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo of St. Paul were found in buckets and a tote bag on Lake Superior near the shore of Grand Portage in mid-July. Authorities believe he was killed around June 20. According to a criminal...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Put The Guns Down’: Mother Pleads For Violence To End In Mpls. After Son Is Fatally Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the past five days, a family in north Minneapolis has been given word that a loved one has been killed. The latest is a woman in her 20s. Her body was dumped in an alley in the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North sometime early Wednesday morning, according to police. LaShae Hinton’s oldest child, 31-year-old Prince Hinton, was gunned down while standing outside the Winner’s Gas Station near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues Saturday evening. “The community needs to come together,” said Hinton. “I don’t care what he was doing, he got the right to stand at the store without someone driving...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 56, Dies After Crashing Into Trees In Aitkin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead after crashing into several trees Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said he was driving northbound on Deer Street North near 333rd Lane in Aitkin County around 5:45 p.m. His vehicle “drifted off the road” before hitting several trees. The man has not been identified.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man, 77, Killed In Cass County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on a Cass County highway Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 36-year-old driver from Pine River in a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading northbound on Highway 6 just south of Remer. Just after noon, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting the 77-year-old’s Ford Escape. The 77-year-old from Emily has not been identified. The 36-year-old was taken to Crosby Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mohamed Abdulle Struck Pregnant Traffic Enforcement Agent With Vehicle Following Argument Over Parking Ticket

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Minneapolis man faces multiple charges accusing him of striking a pregnant traffic enforcement agent with his vehicle after an argument over a parking ticket. On Monday, Mohamed Said Abdulle was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation, one count of careless driving and two counts of fifth-degree assault. The criminal vehicular operation is a gross misdemeanor. The other charges are misdemeanors. According to the complaint, the incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2020 on the 1400 block of Lagoon Avenue in Uptown. There, a police officer responded to a personal injury...
Orono, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Lighter Charge for This Kind of Case’: James Blue Could Face 8 Years For Drunken Crash That Killed Two Young Men

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Orono man is charged in the crash that killed two young men. Fifty-one-year-old James Blue faces four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Blue posted a $500,000 bond before his first court hearing on Tuesday. Police say on the night of July 24, Blue drove at a speed of about 100 miles per hour. He struck several trees, killing his passengers, 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. According to the criminal complaint, Blue was showing the victims his Bentley and took them for a ride. Prior to the crash, Blue held a party at his place. Witnesses saw him...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department reported a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis Monday. According to police, gunfire was reported around 11:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound with no pulse or signs of breathing. Officers reportedly gave CPR and wound care on the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, but the victim died shortly after arriving. From witness information, police believe that an argument ensued between the deceased and a suspect which escalated and ended with shots fired. Authorities believe this is the 55th homicide of the year. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Injured In St. Cloud Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A man was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in St. Cloud Monday afternoon, police said. According to the St. Cloud police, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South. When police arrived they located a 54-year-old St. Cloud man with several “knife-related injuries.” The victim was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Officers identified the suspect as a 60-year-old St. Cloud man and took him into custody without incident. Police believe the suspect and the victim got into an argument over some property. The argument then escalated into a physical altercation where the suspect assaulted the victim with a knife. The suspect was transported to Stearns County Jail awaiting charges of assault.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 78, Killed When Car Crashes Into St. Louis River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person was killed when a vehicle plunged into the St. Louis River near Cloquet Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an 80-year-old woman was driving a Ford Explorer south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle left the highway and entered the river just after noon. (credit: CBS3 Duluth) A passenger, identified as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton, was killed in the crash. The driver’s condition has not been released.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues Sheriff's Office: Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Is Safe, Traveling Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven

Update (Aug. 10): Authorities believe they have found the body of Amanda Vangrinsven, the Isanti woman who has been missing since last week. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Search teams endured long hours sifting through woods and grass hoping to find anything that would lead them to 32-year-old Amanda Vangrinsvenn. Investigators say Vangrinsven was last seen Thursday at the Isanti VFW. She did not show up for work on Friday. She is 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a blue Twins shirt and jean shorts. Amanda Vangrinsven (Credit: Isanti Police Department) Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers searched for Vangrinsven and any clues that might lead to...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Shooting On Lake Street In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening at the intersection of 12th Street and East Lake Street. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 5:17 p.m. and located an adult male in his 30s in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided immediate aid and later transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center.  He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police say they believe that a dispute between two or more people escalated into gunfire. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Not Monsters’: Mpls. Mother Decries Rising Violence After Shielding Children From Gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a shooting Saturday in north Minneapolis, a mother who lives nearby rushed to protect her children as a bullet flew into their home. “I had to deal with tossing and turning last night, holding my 5-year-old son as he screamed and screamed and screamed and wouldn’t go to bed,” said Courtney Bailey. “He’s traumatized.” (credit: CBS) Bailey says she heard a shootout outside her apartment near Penn and Glenwood avenues. Her 5-year-old looked to the window to see what was going on. “My son grabbed his brother,” Bailey said. “The glass went across my baby’s face, shattered on my couch,...
Maple Grove, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘They’re Not Happy With The Job’: Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO took a closer look at how retention and recruitment are plaguing police departments across Minnesota. Police chiefs from Wyoming to Jordan, Maple Grove and Duluth spoke candidly about the challenges. Our discussions happened at the same time a Gallup poll showed confidence in policing is rising after last year’s low. The Wyoming Police Department is just one of the agencies feeling the impact of fewer officers. It’s a department of 10, including Chief Paul Hoppe. “We have eight patrol people that actually work the street, and we’re currently down two of those eight. So from an overall department...
Chaska, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

5-Year-Old Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Lake In Chaska

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a 5-year-old drowned Saturday. Authorities believe the child walked away from a home on Walnut Place around 4:30 p.m. Officials began an extensive search using a drone, helicopter and search dogs. Crews later found the child unconscious in Brickyard Clayhole, a lake near Walnut Place. First responders tried to save the child, but they were later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released any other details.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nation’s health leaders say the summer surge is only getting worse. The Centers for Disease Control believes up to 44,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 over the next three weeks. But there’s a treatment helping some Minnesotans stay out of the hospital. When former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he received monoclonal antibodies, a treatment with emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. It’s designed to keep people out of the hospital if they catch COVID-19. The federal government is fronting the cost, so Minnesotans can access it practically for free. “We have approximately 70 sites in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 4.9%, 1,690 New Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials reported 1,690 cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Tuesday, as the Delta variant continues to spread across Minnesota. As of last week, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Minnesota reached 4.9%, inching closer to the 5% “caution” threshold. It’s been over three months since the positivity rate was over 5%, and the figure bottomed out at 1.1% at the end of June. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents has crossed over into the “high risk” category and hospitalizations are also increasing. As of Monday afternoon, there were 333 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 92...
Victoria, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Investigators Search For Details In Victoria Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before the four-seater single-engine plane crashed in Victoria, pieces of it fell off and landed in Jim Frey’s lawn just blocks away. Investigators say it was portions of the left elevator and left horizontal stabilizer on the back end of the plane. “I got up out of my chair and I looked around my apple tree, there’s about six to seven-foot-long wing,” said Frey. “That would definitely indicate that those fell off during flight,” said National Transportation Safety Board Investigator Mike Folkerts. Without that piece of the plane, investigators say the pilot would have no control over where it lands. The plane happened...

Comments / 1

Community Policy