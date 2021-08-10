Cancel
MLB

Randy Arozarena rejoins Rays with hospitalized wife feeling better

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
The Rays' Brandon Lowe is congratulated by Randy Arozarena after his solo home run off Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the third inning Tuesday. This is Arozarena's first game back since going on the COVID-19 list. [ CHARLES KRUPA | AP ]

BOSTON — Randy Arozarena rejoined the Rays on Tuesday after missing the weekend series in Baltimore for a good reason.

Arozarena stayed in St. Petersburg to help attend to wife Cenelia Pinedo Blanco, who is eight months pregnant, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized due to breathing issues; his daughter also tested positive.

Arozarena, who was placed on the COVID-related injured list Friday, said he had no symptoms and feels fine “physically and mentally.” His daughter has since tested negative and is also doing well.

Cenelia remains hospitalized, but he said said her condition had improved enough for him to comfortably rejoin the team, and he thanked the Rays for their support.

“She’s getting better every day. She was just having trouble breathing so they had to help with some oxygen,” Arozarena said via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “There’s someone there with her to make sure to get her all the medication that she needs.”

As Arozarena returned, the Rays placed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on the COVID list for an unspecified reason and said several members of the traveling party underwent testing with no further issues yet surfacing.

The Rays welcomed back Arozarena, who was hitting .404 with six homers over his previous 14 games. He singled to lead off Tuesday’s game.

“It’s nice to have him back,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We missed him in Baltimore. It’s good to see him. … He’s ready to go. Feels great. And I think he’s excited to be back.”

Reliever DJ Johnson to miss ‘substantial time’

Reliever DJ Johnson is seeking additional opinions on the shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game, but the initial diagnosis of a tear in the rotator cuff muscle is a bad one. Johnson was put in a sling to immobilize his arm. “It’s pretty severe,” Cash said. “He’s going to miss some time. Substantial time.” Reliever Louis Head, who had been optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, was recalled.

More medical matters: Archer, Anderson, Kiermaier

Chris Archer will resume his rehab from an April forearm injury, throwing three innings and 50 pitches on Thursday for the Florida Complex League team. If all goes well, he likely will join Triple-A Durham for at least more outing. His progress was stalled when he left his fifth outing, on Aug. 1, with hip soreness. … Reliever Nick Anderson, whose rehab from a spring elbow injury was interrupted for 10 days due to “COVID-related reasons,” will throw for Triple-A Durham on Thursday. … Relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson, both out with shoulder injuries, threw 25-pitch bullpens at Tropicana Field. … Cash said centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who left Saturday’s game with right knee soreness, is “good to go” and presumably will start Wednesday.

Miscellany

⋅ Nelson Cruz delivered on his promise and bought pitching coach Kyle Snyder a Rolex watch in exchange for giving up his No. 23. Snyder told him several times it wasn’t necessary and thanked him repeatedly today.

⋅ Josh Fleming, Shane McClanahan and Head made a quick visit inside the famed Green Monster before batting practice, a common destination for young visiting players. “It’s pretty surreal going back there,” Fleming said.

⋅ Jordan Luplow, who hadn’t played first base at any level prior to being acquired by the Rays on July 30, made his second appearance and first start there Tuesday, having been tutored by Triple-A manager Brady Williams and Rays infield coach Rodney Linares.

• • •

