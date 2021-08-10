Cancel
Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille to open tomorrow

Cover picture for the articleSpurrier’s Gridiron Grille at Celebration Pointe is scheduled to open tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., following today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Steve Spurrier said that Managing Partner Freddie Wehbe has done a “masterful job” over the three years it took to open the restaurant: “Relating restaurants a little bit to football coaching, all 12 years that I coached here at Florida, we tried to get better every week, every day, every month, as we went through the season, and we were consistent–you know, we went between 9 and 12 every year, so we didn’t have any real down times. In the restaurant business, we hope to really be consistent and try to get better and better as we go. There’ll be some learning curves as we get started, but we’ve got the team in place to make that happen, so we feel very confident about that.”

